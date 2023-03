13/24

PLAYER OF THE MONTH – DECEMBER | WESTERN CONFERENCE | LUKA DONCIC, DALLAS MAVERICKS | The Mavs star ended the month of December by taking home the best player award for two consecutive weeks. Almost a consequence, then, what crowned him best player of the month in the West, by virtue of staggering figures: 35.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 15 games, closed with a team record of 11-4. For Doncic this is the third such award received in his career