Boston is the most serious candidate for the title and then… Journey through surprises and disappointments at the halfway point
It doesn’t seem real, but the 2022-23 NBA has arrived in the middle of the season. The All Star Game is around the corner, preceded by the market closing on February 9th. In one of the most balanced seasons in history, there is minimal difference between the teams and lots and lots of uncertainty. Here’s a mid-season review, what’s working and what’s still not working for each team, and… advice for the rest of the season.
See also Morant 29+8 Curry scored a triple-double, the Grizzlies repelled the Warriors for 10 consecutive victories – yqqlm