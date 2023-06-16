NBA, the Chicago Bulls probe the market to sell Zach LaVine

If the free agent class contains only a handful of contract-chasing stars, the trading market could prove to be one of the most surprising for several years now. In addition to Bradley Beal, whose future in Washington is more than in question, so is that of Zach LaVine ai Chicago Bulls his days may be numbered. According to Yahoo Sports‘ Jake Fischer, the Bulls are reportedly “silently probing interest from rival teams” in their All-Star, taking direct steps to find a swap that will help them restructure the team this summer. LaVine just completed his first five-year $215.2 million contract, but he had a rather disappointing season especially in the first half — staying out of the All-Star Game for the first time since 2020 and finishing with 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, despite closing the season at a high leveltraveling over 27 points on 53% shooting after the break for the weekend of the stars and scoring 39 points in the play-in tournament game against Toronto, propitiating the comeback from -19 in the second half. It may well be that the price in the Bulls’ heads won’t be matched by any of the other teams’ bids for the two-time All-Star, but it’s clear that after a disappointing season like the one experienced by the Bulls, some changes may be on the way.