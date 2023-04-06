HIGHLIGHTS NBA

Lakers ko, cursed derby; Dallas stays in the running

Eleventh defeat in a row for the Lakers in the head-to-head with the Clippers: this time, however, it is a knockout that almost certainly condemns the yellow-purples to the play-in (despite LeBron James’ 33 points), while Dallas beats Sacramento and approaches 10th place West. New Orleans surpasses Memphis at OT thanks to three of Trentelli with 5+ triples each and catches up with the Lakers, while the Bucks and Nuggets conquer the arithmetic certainty of first place in the East and West. Below are the results and highlights of the eight races of the night

DETROIT PISTONS-BROOKLYN NETS 108-123 | Brooklyn beats the Pistons at home as predicted – thus reaching the 22nd defeat in the last 23 races despite RJ Hampton’s 27 points (new career high) – and moves to just one victory away from winning 6th place and the arithmetical certainty of participating in the playoffs. Merit of the 26 points of the usual Mikal Bridges and the 16 assists of a Spencer Dinwiddie inaccurate (1/10 overall shooting) who had never distributed so many winning passes in his career

MILWAUKEE BUCKS-CHICAGO BULLS 105-92 | Milwaukee secures first place in the Eastern Conference and the best record of the NBA season thanks to the success over the Bulls and despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo and also after losing Khris Middleton due to injury: Bobby Portis' 27 points and 13 rebounds and Brook Lopez's 26 made to score the challenge, protagonists of the decisive 15-0 partial and in the 3rd quarter. On the other hand, the 10-point lead accumulated by Chicago is useless, which does not go beyond Nikola Vucevic's 21 points and 11 rebounds