Home » NBA, the importance of supporting actors in Lakers-Nuggets: Russell disappeared, Denver flies
Sports

NBA, the importance of supporting actors in Lakers-Nuggets: Russell disappeared, Denver flies

by admin
NBA, the importance of supporting actors in Lakers-Nuggets: Russell disappeared, Denver flies

HIGHLIGHTS NBA

Denver also wins game-3 in LA: Finals one step away

Driven by a super first half by Jamal Murray and an excellent fourth period by Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets prove to be stronger than the Los Angeles Lakers and take a 3-0 lead in the series. In the history of the NBA no one has ever come back from such a disadvantage: the double doubles by Anthony Davis and LeBron James against the Lakers are not enough to avoid the third consecutive knockout. The already decisive race-4 will be in the night between Monday and Tuesday, also in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES LAKERS-DENVER NUGGETS GARA-3 108-119 (SERIES 0-3) | The Nuggets start strong by hitting the maximum lead on +14 already in the second half of the first quarter, but the Lakers come back and at the end of the first half they reach parity, even though they put their head forward only in the fourth period. However, every yellow-violet advantage follows promptly the response of the guests, who run away definitively with a run of 13-0 in the middle of the fourth quarter and also win game-3, reaching just one victory from the first Finals in their history

Once again Jamal Murray proves to be an unsolvable puzzle for the defense of the Lakers. The Canadian picks up where he left off in race-2 e at half-time he was already on 30 points, eventually finishing with 37, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and two recoveries with 15/29 shooting of which 5/11 from long range and 2/2 from the line. Its plus-minus of +18 in 41 minutes and 36 seconds on the parquet says it all about the impact it had on the outcome of the race, in one evening from 17/41 from the arc for the Nuggets who commit just 5 turnovers

See also  Baltimore, music is poetry. "From songwriters to Jovanotti" - Magazine

After a complicated game in terms of scoring and with big foul problems, Nikola Jokic takes the chair in the 4th period in which he scores 15 of his final 24 pointspunishing every choice of the Lakers and dragging the Nuggets to success. His streak of consecutive triple doubles ends at four, since for him there are 6 rebounds and 8 assists. A little bad: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (17), Michael Porter Jr. (14+10 and 6 assists) and Bruce Brown (15+5+5) are ready for one of the biggest victories in franchise history

You may also like

Results of the European Championships in Modern Gymnastics

‘It’s not over’: Lakers hoping to defy odds,...

Kara scored and assisted Orlando City win

The incredible physical change of Jesús Calleja: unrecognizable...

WC hockey 2023 | A Maarsk fan was...

Referee François Letexier explains his decision live and...

Aesthetic craftsmanship from Northern Europe, “recorder” can also...

No creations, mostly mental power now. Proximity to...

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal: Steve Cooper ‘never lacked...

Habesohn succeeds in opening victory at World Cup

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy