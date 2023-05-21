NBA, the importance of supporting actors in Lakers-Nuggets: Russell disappeared, Denver flies

HIGHLIGHTS NBA

Denver also wins game-3 in LA: Finals one step away

Driven by a super first half by Jamal Murray and an excellent fourth period by Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets prove to be stronger than the Los Angeles Lakers and take a 3-0 lead in the series. In the history of the NBA no one has ever come back from such a disadvantage: the double doubles by Anthony Davis and LeBron James against the Lakers are not enough to avoid the third consecutive knockout. The already decisive race-4 will be in the night between Monday and Tuesday, also in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES LAKERS-DENVER NUGGETS GARA-3 108-119 (SERIES 0-3) | The Nuggets start strong by hitting the maximum lead on +14 already in the second half of the first quarter, but the Lakers come back and at the end of the first half they reach parity, even though they put their head forward only in the fourth period. However, every yellow-violet advantage follows promptly the response of the guests, who run away definitively with a run of 13-0 in the middle of the fourth quarter and also win game-3, reaching just one victory from the first Finals in their history

Once again Jamal Murray proves to be an unsolvable puzzle for the defense of the Lakers. The Canadian picks up where he left off in race-2 e at half-time he was already on 30 points, eventually finishing with 37, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and two recoveries with 15/29 shooting of which 5/11 from long range and 2/2 from the line. Its plus-minus of +18 in 41 minutes and 36 seconds on the parquet says it all about the impact it had on the outcome of the race, in one evening from 17/41 from the arc for the Nuggets who commit just 5 turnovers