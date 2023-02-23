I Los Angeles Lakers they went into the All-Star break with a record of five games under 50%, having collected just 27 wins against 32 losses . In the Western Conference only San Antonio (14-45) and Houston (13-45) have done worse than them, yet despite the 13th place, the yellow-purples they still have every chance to make a comeback . In fact, the ranking sees them barely distant two games off the tenth-place Oklahoma City Thunder and three and a half games off the sixth-place Dallas Mavericks , and coach Darvin Ham seems to have focused on that of the Texans. “The goal is to be the best version of ourselves, but certainly if we can get to secure a place in the playoffs we want to do it without going through the play-in ” he said at the resumption of training in El Segundo, where LeBron James was not present, who was given an extra day of rest after the commitments at the All-Star Weekend. “Then if we have to go from the play-in, it will be fine same, but I don’t want us to throw away games left and right just because there’s a play-in . We have to secure a place and that’s it.”

Anthony Davis charges: ‘It’s 23 games-7’

Westbrook: “It’s good to be where I’m wanted”

The calendar, in truth, is not at all forgiving. The Lakers are 23 games away from finishing the regular season e the next seven are already decisive, as they will all be up against direct competitors in the Western Conference. The yellow-purples will face Golden State twice, Memphis Grizzlies twice, and Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Minnesota once, matches that are worth double given the very short distance that separates them in the standings. After this seven-game stumbling block, the calendar softens, with some races on paper that are simpler such as two meetings with Houston, one with Orlando, two with Chicago and two with Utah, as well as one against New Orleans who have already dominated in the last match before the break. But time is running out and there will be a need for the best possible version of the new Lakers after the market deadline: “Every match is a must-win for usgiven the situation we are in” said Anthony Davis. “We have to treat every game as if it were a game 7. If we go onto the pitch and do what we know how to do on both sides of the pitch, we’ll give ourselves a good opportunity.”