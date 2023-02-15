Home Sports NBA, the most unlikely All-Stars of all time decade by decade
Sports

NBA, the most unlikely All-Stars of all time decade by decade

by admin
NBA, the most unlikely All-Stars of all time decade by decade

5/12

©Getty

80s: JAMES DONALDSON, Dallas Mavericks, 1988 | In an edition full of talent (just to name a few, there were Jordan, Magic, Bird, Jabbar, Olajuwon, Karl and Moses Malone, Wilkins, Thomas, Drexler, Worthy, Ewing, Barkley and McHale) the center for the Dallas Mavericks, who was barely the eighth leading scorer on his own team. His figures: 7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.3 blocks-worse even than his 1987 season, in which he obviously wasn’t called up. And to summon him John Stockton stayed at home

See also  Mockery for Horn in Tokyo, Ivrea embraces the champion

You may also like

Ticket price too expensive, the banner of Bayern...

Champions League, Pioli: “It was a difficult game,...

Part-timer Matija Pecotic needs ‘another day off’ from...

the W14 of Hamilton and Russell to challenge...

Texas and Oklahoma’s early exit from Big 12:...

Everything that will happen in today’s chapter, February...

Europe rejoices in PSG’s failed performance against Bayern

Wednesday’s transfer gossip: Abraham, Bellingham, Man Utd sale,...

Welsh rugby union players consider strike action as...

Boston decimated, Milwaukee wins and gets closer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy