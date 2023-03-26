The race for the playoffs and play-ins in the two Conferences is increasingly tight, let’s see the standings before the final sprint.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Thanks to the recent decline of the Knicks (4W in the last 10) and the excellent period of the Cavs (8W in the same period), the top 4 positions now seem defined. Wizards, Pacers and Magic still in the running for the Play-In, but only the capital team seems really motivated to give it a try.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Much more balance in the West. 8 Ws for Memphis and 7 each for the Lakers and Kings in the last 10, against 4 for the Suns and Jazz and 3 for the Mavs. As far as the Play-In is concerned, it will be very important to avoid 9th and 10th positions, in order to have one more chance to enter the main draw.