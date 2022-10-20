Before the success against the Lakers, the champions were given the symbols of the 2022 triumph. Estimated value between $ 50 and $ 150,000.

It is the culmination of a long season of toil and sweat. The moment when you can look back with pride and enjoy the title you have won. On Tuesday night it was the Golden State Warriors who celebrated in front of their audience. Obviously, also for the large victory over the Lakers in the match that opened the 2022-23 season of the Californians, but also before the duo, with the delivery of the champions’ rings ’21 -22.

Ceremony — “Champions Ring Night” saw commissioner Adam Silver, along with Warriors executive co-presidents Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, hand over to players the diamond rings made by Jason of Beverly Hills.

Each of the jewels contains 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds set in yellow gold to represent the team’s 16 victories during the 2022 playoffs. Seven carats of cushion-cut yellow diamonds on the bezel represent the seven titles won by the franchise while the 43 bezels on the bridge (symbol of the city of San Francisco) represent Stephen Curry’s 43 points in race-4 of the Finals.

A secret compartment at the top reveals the trophies won by each individual player, accessible only through a lever designed within the architectural features of the Chase Center, the Warriors arena, depicted on the side of the ring. Finally, the inscription with the Warriors mantra, "Just Us". The value of each has not been disclosed, but is estimated to be between $ 50,000 and $ 150,000.

