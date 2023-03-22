NBA

The future of Utah Jazz and Simone Fontecchio

The blue should have minutes and space available from now until the end of the season to allow the Utah front office to better assess his future destiny. Because the Jazz are looking ahead, convinced they are one superstar away from being able to be competitive again. ‘Batman’ is missing, perhaps, but they already have ‘Robin’ (Lauri Markkanen, an All-Star), a sixth man, a modern big man and a 3&D with a great future. There are many ‘boxes’ already filled: now Fontecchio must also find its place

EXPECTATIONS | The Utah Jazz were one of the majors surprises of the first month of the regular seasoncon 12 wins in the first 18 games when many gave the Salt Lake City team destined for the league’s slums. Instead here comes the rocket-departure, which has left many with open mouth

“FOR SALE” | The summer moves, in fact, had sanctioned the final rebuilding processwith the sale of both superstars of the team first Rudy Gobert and then Donovan Mitchell (in addition to that of two other holders such as Bojan Bogdanovic e Royce O’Neale). In Utah it was already decided in the summer to move on: towards what, it must be investigated