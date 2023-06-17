NBA, Tony Snell: ‘My son is autistic, I discovered I am too’

Tony Snell’s two-year-old son Karter has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was 18 months old. The former NBA player himself told NBC about it. “When we found out I was like, ‘if he’s been diagnosed I think so am I.’ This gave me the courage to visit “. And so it was. “That didn’t surprise me – continued Snell – because I have always felt different from the others. After the diagnosis I was almost relieved…’ Ah, that’s why I am the way I am,’ I thought . I was always by myself growing up, n I could not communicate with others on a personal level . This discovery gives meaning to my whole life, it clarified many things for me, as if I had worn 3-D glasses”

“If I had discovered this earlier I would not have made it to the NBA”

Snell joined the league with the Bulls in 2013and – according to him – would not have made it if he had been diagnosed with autism earlier, due to little knowledge of this disorder at the time. “In those days people would have asked ‘Autism, what is it? – he explained, and this would have limited the judgment on my qualities and my possibilities”. Now Snell – who played in 2022 with the Pelicans shirt and last season played 15 games with the Celtics’ G league team – thinks only of supporting his son in the best possible way. “I want Karter to know I’m on his side to support him. I felt different when I was a kid, but I can show him that I was here and that we will go on this journey together. Together we will grow and achieve many things“.