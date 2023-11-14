NBA: Toronto wins after a furious comeback

NBA

The Toronto Raptors turned around a match in the National Basketball Association (NBA) that they thought they had lost with a dramatic finish on Monday. The Canadians defeated the Washington Wizards 111:107 in front of their own crowd after already trailing 48:71. Pascal Siakam stood out with 39 points, Jakob Pöltl contributed to the victory with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.



The Raptors were 7:6 up after two minutes, the next time they were ahead again at 109:107 – there were still 7.6 seconds left on the game clock. The hosts ultimately ended the game with a 21-1 run; with 7:25 minutes left, the Wizards had made it 106-90 from their point of view.

One of the greatest comebacks in club history marked the Raptors’ fifth win in the tenth game of the NBA regular season. Siakam, who scored 22 of his 39 points in the third quarter alone, also recorded eleven rebounds, seven assists and three steals as “Man of the Match”.

AP/Canadian Press/Christopher Katsarov Pascal Siakam was unstoppable by the Wizards

Fourth biggest comeback in club history

Pöltl was no longer part of the game in the final section, but was still enthusiastic. “We played weak defense in the first half and lacked energy, but showed incredible effort after the break; the bench had a big impact,” said the center. He knew that the Raptors’ comeback from a 23-point deficit was “the fourth largest in club history.”

Kyle Kuzma was the determining factor at Washington. Pöltl’s former teammate at the University of Utah scored 34 points, but lost the ball in the final seconds, which sealed the Wizards’ defeat.

The Raptors host the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in 14 days on Wednesday in the second of four consecutive home games. The Canadians won the first meeting 130:111. The upcoming opponent travels from Lake Michigan to Lake Ontario with a 118:109 win against the Chicago Bulls. Giannis Antetokounmpo was responsible for 35 points and eleven rebounds.

* Pöltl with 13 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists in 24:10 minutes of playing time

