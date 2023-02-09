What was expected to be a quiet NBA trade deadline ended up being the most active in recent memory, with Kevin Durant’s surprising move to the Phoenix Suns stealing the show. Here’s every move teams made during a busy trade season, which ended at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

February 9: Deadline Day

Warriors bring back Gary Payton II

After letting him walk in free agency, the Golden State Warriors are bringing back defensive guard Gary Payton II, according to ESPN. The Warriors will send five second-round picks and Kevin Knox to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lakers land I am Bamba

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick to the Orlando Magic for former No. 6 overall pick Mo Bamba, according to multiple reports.

Clippers add Mason Plumlee

The Los Angeles Clippers are trading fan favorite Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets for Mason Plumlee, according to ESPN.

Josh Richardson to NOLA

The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to send Josh Richardson to the New Orleans Pelicans for Devonte’ Graham and four second-round picks, according to The Athletic.

Warriors trade James Wiseman

The James Wiseman experiment is over in San Francisco, as the Golden State Warriors are sending the former No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Pistons for five second-round picks via the Atlanta Hawks, according to ESPN. The Hawks are getting Saddiq Bey in return.

Eric Gordon lands in LA

Eric Gordon is joining the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets, according to The Athletic. The Rockets will receive John Wall and Danny Green; the Grizzlies will receive Luke Kennard. The Grizzlies will also send the Clippers three second-round picks.

Clippers get more guard help

The Clippers are acquiring Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets for two second-round picks, according to ESPN. The Clippers have also been linked to Russell Westbrook.

Suns get more athletic

After trading away Jae Crowder, the Phoenix Suns are adding bouncy forward Darius Bazley for Dario Saric and a second-round pick, according to The Athletic.

Hawks shed salary

In a move to cut down their luxury tax bill, the Hawks are trading Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky to Houston for Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando, according to a report from ESPN.

Bucks win Jae Crowder sweepstakes

The Milwaukee Bucks are trading five second-round picks and Serge Ibaka to the Brooklyn Nets for Jae Crowder. The Nets acquired Crowder in the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade.

Lakers trade Thomas Bryant

The Denver Nuggets strengthened their depth behind Nikola Jokic by acquiring Thomas Bryant for three of their second-round picks and Davon Reed, according to The Athletic. Bryant averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 41 appearances for the Lakers.

Portland adds more defense

The Trail Blazers are acquiring Matisse Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers in a three-team trade, according to ESPN. The Sixers will get Jalen McDaniels in return, and the Hornets will get multiple second-round picks and Svi Mykhailiuk.

Bucks dump Hill’s salary

The Milwaukee Bucks are sending George HIll and a second-round pick to the Indiana Pacers in a salary dump, according to ESPN.

Boston building with Mike Muscala

The Celtics are acquiring shooting big man Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder, per multiple reports. Muscala shot 39.4% from 3-point range on 3.3 attempts per game.

FEBRUARY 8

Kevin Durant to Phoenix

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to trade the 13-time All-Star to the Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges , Cam Johnson , Jae Crowder four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap, according to multiple reports. T. J. Warren will also head to the Suns as part of the trade.

Raptors reacquire Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl is headed back to where it at all started after the San Antonio Spurs agreed to trade him for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN.

Lakers , Timberwolves , Jazz reach three-way deal

Los Angeles, Minnesota and Utah have agreed to a deal that will send D’Angelo Russell , Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers, Mike Conley Jr. , Nickeil Alexander-Walker and a future second-round picks to the Timberwolves, and Russell Westbrook , Damian Jones , Juan Toscano-Anderson and a top-four protected 2027 first-round pick to the Jazz, according to multiple reports.

Knicks have a hungry Hart?

New York is interested in acquiring guard Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers, per HoopsHype and CUT. Hart is averaging 9.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, and has started 51 games for Portland this season.

Kings closing in on Kessler Edwards

The Sacramento Kings are in the process of acquiring the Nets forwad, per The Athletic. The 6-foot-7 forward from Pepperdine has appeared in just 14 games this season, and is averaging 1.1 PPG. He was much more active during his rookie season, playing in 48 contests and putting up 5.9 points a night on 41% shooting.

Dewayne Dedmon returns to Spurs

The Miami Heat have traded center Dedmon and a second-round pick to San Antonio, per The Athletic. Miami’s return in the deal has not yet been specified. Dedmon is averaging 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game through 30 games this season. He’s played 11.7 minutes per game. The deal reunites the nine-year vet with his former coach Gregg Popovich, for whom he started 37 games (he appeared in a career-high 76) during the 2016-17 campaign.

FEBRUARY 5

Mavs land Irving

Soon after requesting a trade out of Brooklyn on Feb. 3 after talks on a possible contract extension with the Nets broke down, Irving landed in Dallas, which beat out the Lakers and the Clippers for the star point guard. In exchange, the Nets will receive Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks. Irving will now join his fourth team in seven seasons.

A potential deal with the Lakers didn’t pan out because L.A. reportedly wanted to offer Irving a lucrative two-year deal, while Irving wanted a four-year max deal or wanted to wait until he became a free agent this summer, per The Athletic.

JANUARY 23

Lakers pick up Rui Hachimura from Wizards

Los Angeles is beefing up its frontcourt, reportedly bringing in the 24-year-old Hachimura from Washington. In exchange, the Lakers will send the Wizards guard Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks, per The Athletic.

Hachimura spent four seasons with the Wizards after being the No. 9 pick overall out of Gonzaga. He is a restricted free agent this summer, and the Lakers intend to sign him to an extension, ESPN previously reported.

