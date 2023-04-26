Home » NBA, Trae Young makes the triple for the victory of Atlanta. VIDEO
NBA, Trae Young makes the triple for the victory of Atlanta. VIDEO

The star of the Hawks closed a sensational performance by scoring the basket of the decisive pass from 9 meters, with 1.8 on the clock. An insane triple – scored in the face of Jaylen Brown – which earned Atlanta the victory in game-5 in Boston 119-117 (series 3-2). Young finished with 38 points and 13 assists, shooting 14/33 from the field (5/13 from three). And the celebration of the disqualified Dejounteb Murray arrived on Twitter: “You told me to get ready, because we would go home for game 6. You are a killer!”

