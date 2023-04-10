10
Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis are the latest two players to win the Player of the Week award
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 25 of the 2022-23 season (April 3-9). pic.twitter.com/FkCzi7c8HH
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 10, 2023
