NBA, who will have money to spend in the next offseason?

NBA, who will have money to spend in the next offseason?

Danny Leroux di The Athletic updated the projections for the salary space that the 30 NBA teams will have available in the next offseason, including all movements before the deadline.

Obviously these are estimates, since it is impossible to predict with certainty what the various franchises will do with their respective Free Agents.

The reporter divided the 30 teams into 4 groups.

8 with the most salary space: Rockets ($61 million), Spurs ($40-48 million), Jazz ($31-45 million), Magic ($22-58 million), Hornets ($27-37 million), Thunder ($31 million ), Pistons ($30 million), Pacers ($28 million).

The 4 above the cap, with the possibility of using the Mid Level Exception: Kings, Knicks, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers.

The 7 that will not have the MLE available, with little risk of a Luxury Tax: Bulls, Cavs, Grizzlies, Hawks, Nets, Pelicans, Wizards.

Le 11 in zona Lixury Tax: 76ers, Bucks, Celtics, Clippers, Heat, Lakers, Mavericks, Nuggets, Raptors, Suns, Warriors.

See also  Futsal women, Bitonto consolidates first place

