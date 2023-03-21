Home Sports NBA, Willis Reed, two-time champion with the Knicks, dies: he was 80 years old
Sports

NBA, Willis Reed, two-time champion with the Knicks, dies: he was 80 years old

by admin
NBA, Willis Reed, two-time champion with the Knicks, dies: he was 80 years old

Precisely in the year in which the half century since the last NBA title is celebrated New York Knicksil captain e center of that team, Willis Reed, passed away at the age of 80. His name will forever remain linked to the blue-orange colors with which he won the only two titles in the history of the franchise (in 1970 and 1973being voted both times Finals MVP) but which in ten years at the Knicks – from 1964 to 1974 – also saw him obtain an award of NBA MVP in 1970, seven calls to the All-Star Game e five inclusions in the NBA first team. Famous, and unforgettable, i first two baskets marked on one leg in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals against the Lakers, when an injury seemed to force him to forfeit: they were the only two baskets of his game, but the mere presence on the field inspired the Knicks to success in the decisive game of the final series.

read also


Randle, 57 points and defeat: the “losing efforts”

Already member of the Springfield Hall of Famehas racked up his career Averaged 19 points and 13 rebounds but in the first ring season (1969-70) he traveled to nearly 22 points and 14 rebounds per night. Even one for him short coaching careerjust over a year at the Knicks and the same time a decade later at the Nets.

See also  Manfredi Rizza awarded by the Polytechnic

You may also like

Helene Fischer injured: Her bad luck is lucky...

Mario Götze talks about the World Cup in...

Football: Grapes, good luck Italy for the Euro2032...

Handball European League: Göppingen with a clear win...

Martina Navratilova: Tennis legend says she is ‘cancer-free’...

Women’s Bundesliga: Cologne women also without a goal...

France: Mbappé captain, Griezmann furious: dispute in Nazionale-...

after giant slalom record holder in front of...

Tom Izzo on Michigan State’s surprise Sweet 16...

National team: Florian Wirtz – the courted German...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy