Precisely in the year in which the half century since the last NBA title is celebrated New York Knicksil captain e center of that team, Willis Reed, passed away at the age of 80. His name will forever remain linked to the blue-orange colors with which he won the only two titles in the history of the franchise (in 1970 and 1973being voted both times Finals MVP) but which in ten years at the Knicks – from 1964 to 1974 – also saw him obtain an award of NBA MVP in 1970, seven calls to the All-Star Game e five inclusions in the NBA first team. Famous, and unforgettable, i first two baskets marked on one leg in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals against the Lakers, when an injury seemed to force him to forfeit: they were the only two baskets of his game, but the mere presence on the field inspired the Knicks to success in the decisive game of the final series.