The Blazers star, who knocked out the Lakers yesterday, is back to make a difference

Riccardo Pratesi @rprat75



That time is back, his time: Lillard time! The Trail Blazers guard started the season as a phenomenon by dragging Portland to a three-game winning streak. Unexpected. Especially the last two: against Phoenix and in Los Angeles, by the Lakers. Dame scored 41 points on both occasions, as unstoppable as in the best days. The triple with which he conquered Los Angeles, arrived with 12 “to play, one point below, in the face of the unfortunate Lonnie Walker, was (his) classic. Ruthless, ferocious. Everyone at the Arena knew he would take it. , everyone knew that it would be decisive, in one way or another. With the pressure on him. Yet only the retina, not even touched the iron … Then the gesture, the brand that every Superhero must have: he looked at his wrist and asked what time it was … Lillard time, of course, as always, more than ever.

CONTRACT RENEWAL — Lillard is 32 years old. He has been playing in the NBA since 2012, again for Rip City. He is in his eleventh season in the league. So when at the end of July he signed the two-year contract extension of 122 million dollars that binds him to the Blazers potentially until 2027, someone had to complain. There were those who considered it worn out, even a minority of Portland fans, who wanted to break the toy, after leaving McCollum, and completely refound. Starting from tanking, from high choices to draft. After all, Dame was just back from a surgical operation, from just 29 games played last year. In short, there were those who criticized the franchise’s perspective view. Then there were those who attacked him on a personal level, accusing him of not wanting to get involved, of not wanting to leave the comfort zone to try to win, considering that the career cartridges are running out and he has never gone beyond the Conference final. , conquered in 2019, with the Warriors, “his” Warriors, he is from Oakland, as the terminus. See also The NBA's waste has become the biggest winner of the European Cup. The Gomez brothers take over Gasol and continue to write the legend.

IN HIS WAY — Well, they were all wrong. In the sense that Dame is still whole and more decisive than ever. The Blazers could never have drafted a player of this level. Then Dame is not afraid of anything or anyone, let alone get involved. Because those who lived their childhood, starved, risked their skin as a poor kid, in the ruthless and disadvantaged California far from the tourist destinations, is hardened to the bad weather of the world. The pressure of a basketball game tickles him. But Lillard is a grateful guy. In Portland. To that city, that community, that franchise. Nobody wanted him as a kid. Too short, too little athletic. The Blazers made him rich and famous. They made him happy. Dame does not forget. She wants to overtake Clyde Drexler, with 18,040 points best scorer ever in the franchise, he is already at 17,612. He is not a question of if, only of when, now. And he wants to try to win in the Blazers jersey.

STAR BLAZERS — No, the team that (without the injured Lillard) finished last season with 27 wins and 55 defeats has not become a battleship by magic. He will hardly be able to contend for the ring. And we can’t talk about Star Blazers, the (space) warriors of the wonderful cartoon of the early 80s, but Portland is back competitive. Jerami Grant and Josh Hart guarantee tactical flexibility and defensive flexibility, Anfernee Simons grows as basketball maturity. And still missing Gary Payton Jr, injured, who will guarantee quality in his own half and the mentality of a dog, as a perimeter bodyguard of Dame. In short, the Blazers can play the playoffs, if they stay healthy. They are a little short, but intriguing. Especially if the mysterious Sharpe object will be able to prove over time worthy of the Lottery choice that has been reserved for it. In short, Dame is not at the head of the Brancaleone Army, she does not fight against the windmills as an unrealistic Don Quixote. See also Morant triple-double, Jaren Jr. 6 blocks, Grizzlies five double-doubles to send the Jazz four-game losing streak_1_NBA_Double send

FOOTPRINTS ON THE SAND — Lillard was included among the top 75 NBA players of any era. Someone has not swallowed it because in the American collective imagination, in that type of society, you are legitimized by the consent of the masses only if you have triumphed, with the label of winning stuck on you. Not only did Lillard never win the title, but he never came close. He plays in a small market. At the time when I am already in bed on the Atlantic coast, often. But his challenge should not be underestimated: he is trying the impossible, to leave footprints in the sand. Winning in Rip City against everything and everyone. He deserves respect, also considering that only from sponsors he could have earned twice as much elsewhere, in a big city. Portland will play next game in Denver: the winning streak is already at high risk. But Dame won’t worry in any case, she doesn’t stop in the face of obstacles. She will score for everyone, win games, make other iconic triple sprints and then ask you: what time is she? Lillard time, Dame. Your moment, once more.