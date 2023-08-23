NBPA on the attack, clash with the NBA on the James Harden case

It is now a head-on clash between the NBA and the NBPA on James Harden. The players union will appeal the league’s $100,000 fine against the player over the recent statements.

The NBPA will file a grievance to an arbitrator disputing NBA’s $100K fine on Philadelphia’s James Harden and league’s assertion that his recent statements violated collective bargaining agreement rules against public trade demands. pic.twitter.com/jAHSU4REa7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2023

