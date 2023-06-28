Home » Ndicka changes national team: he has the go-ahead to play for the Ivory Coast
Ndicka changes national team: he has the go-ahead to play for the Ivory Coast

Change of… National for Evan Ndicka. The new signing of Roma has in fact changed the Federation: after having defended the colors of the France up to the Under 21 national team (1 appearance in September 2019 against the Czech Republic), the defender – in possession of a double passport, Ivorian and French – has applied for and obtained association with the Ivory Coast Football Federation. The final ok came following the decision of the single judge of the status of players of the FIFA Football Tribunal: Ndicka can thus play for the national team of the Ivorian football federation with immediate effect.

What the regulation says

Unlike what happened before (from 2020 FIFA changed the regulation on the matter, making it less stringent in particular), players can change their national team on condition that have not played more than three matches with the senior national team of the country which has decided to call them up first, including friendly matches, and all before the age of 21. However, a player can choose to change his shirt only if he already has the passport of the association he wishes to represent. Furthermore, for the change of federation to be permitted, at least three years must have passed since the player in question last played a match for the “old” national team, whether it is an official competition or not.

