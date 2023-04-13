Home Sports NDR-Sport: Ex-captain Guilavogui leaves VfL Wolfsburg at the end of the season
NDR-Sport: Ex-captain Guilavogui leaves VfL Wolfsburg at the end of the season

NDR-Sport: Ex-captain Guilavogui leaves VfL Wolfsburg at the end of the season

Status: 04/13/2023 10:53 a.m

Long-serving captain Josuha Guilavogui will be leaving Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg this summer after nine years. The club announced this on Thursday.

It is not yet clear where the 32-year-old midfielder will move to after his contract expires. However, the Wolfsburg confirmed that they are currently talking to Guilavogui about a follow-up job after the end of his active career.

“Long romances don’t always end well. But I’m fortunate to be one of those privileged people who leave with bright eyes when the time comes to say goodbye.”
— Wolfsburg-Profi Josuha Guilavogui

“I will leave VfL with a smile on my face and until then I will enjoy every day that I am here,” said Guilavogui, who is just one of five professionals alongside Maximilian Arnold, Diego Benaglio, Marcel Schäfer and Koen Casteels has so far played more than 200 Bundesliga games for Lower Saxony.

Guilavogui with the “Wolves” since 2014

Guilavogui moved from Atlético Madrid to Wolfsburg in 2014 and only left the club in the second half of last season for six months on loan to Girondins Bordeaux. “With his commitment and his exemplary mentality, he is a figurehead for the values ​​of VfL Wolfsburg. We will miss him as a footballer, as a person and also as a cheerful person in the dressing room,” said Managing Director Schäfer, who himself had played with Guilavogui for almost three years .

