Data is becoming increasingly important in modern professional football – says Thomas Broich. The ex-professional, TV expert and head of methodology in the junior department of Hertha BSC talks in the NDR interview about “laptop trainers”, data skepticism and the magical connection between analysis and experience for him.

Mr. Broich, what role does data play in your work as a sports show expert and co-commentator, but also in your everyday work at Hertha?

Thomas Broich: A very big one! In different forms. There are dates that are more interesting to the audience. And there are figures that have a certain relevance for us in terms of training. There is little that cannot be evaluated and interpreted. It’s a nice playground for me at the moment.

However, it is still apparently not uncommon in the media to go into game analysis without data. Why is that?

Broich: There are definitely different reasons. There is still a certain basic skepticism about many metrics. But football is also a very complex sport. The wave of data has spilled over to us from the USA. And in basketball and baseball, it’s just that little bit easier to immediately draw clear conclusions.

This is also possible in football. But we’re going to get a feel for it first. And a lot of it is also “trial and error” – which is really resilient for us and has great benefit. So the topic of packing or expected goals. But also such models as “Expected Possession”. There are numbers that can be used to understand how the game situation has changed after a player’s ball action. This is instructive for evaluating a player’s quality.

There are now some data-supported football projects in Europe. Union Royale Saint-Gilloise from Belgium caused a sensation in the Europa League. Investor Tony Bloom also pulls the strings at Brighton and Hove in the English Premier League. What does it say about the structures in professional football that outsiders who simply take a closer look and look at the data can quickly be very successful with the appropriate transfers?

Broich: It simply takes time for new ways of working and ways of thinking to spread. Especially since the impression could arise that they make us superfluous as experts. But it’s not like that – it depends on both.

We have often experienced in scouting that you can hit the bull’s eye if you don’t just rely on gut feeling, but work based on data. But I do believe that there is the so-called “diamond eye”, that coaches or scouts can read players in a very special way. I see the great gain for us in the combination of these two components.

What are the limits of working with data?

Broich: The metrics that are of particular interest to us often work via probability and dealing with probabilities is often difficult because many things contradict our intuition. When five long-range goals are scored over the weekend, it’s hard to believe that out of every hundred shots outside the 16, only three go in. In addition, football is a so-called “low-scoring game”, so the result often reflects the game very poorly. As humans, we tend to jump to hasty conclusions, even though the “sample size” doesn’t allow it.

The clubs now access a large amount of data. How was your time in German professional football from 2001 to 2009 – did data play a role?

Broich: No not at all. That was not important in our daily work. However, much was probably understood intuitively by the experts. Just like we said back then: Hit the ball under the roof from a sharp angle. Or: Try to shoot the ball through your legs. Also the topic of long-range goals: Unfortunately, shooting a lot doesn’t do much.

There were many coaches who knew that you have to create better chances to score. And they didn’t need numerical validation for that.

Was it different in Australia, where you spent the second part of your career with Brisbane Roar over the next seven years?

Broich: The Australians were particularly advanced in the field of sports science. When training was still traditional in Germany, I got to know the usual training methods in Australia in 2010. This is a “small” but innovative country that feels compelled to explore new avenues. Australia was definitely a pioneer. Data was not an issue either. However, the really interesting numbers did not exist at that time.

Today’s data professionals have long since not only recorded ball possession, tackle quotas or shots on goal. There are also exact figures on the types of passes, pace of play and expected goals. Have you ever felt unfairly evaluated by a trainer during your career – perhaps because such data was not yet available?

Broich: I have always felt treated unfairly! (laughs) No, joking aside. Data on “Secondary Assists” would certainly have helped me. I’ve been involved in a lot of good scenes, but not as an assist of last resort or as a goalscorer. My values ​​were thin there – and that was viewed very critically. I think it would have looked different if you had included the penultimate pass or the pass that opened up the game situation.

The level wasn’t that good in the A-League – and I had more output there. And it was immediately tangible again: That’s a good player! He has played 50 goals over the years! But this direct connection between the player and the goal often doesn’t exist.

You’ve had a few originals as coaches in your career: from Rudi Bommer to Dick Advocaat and Christoph Daum to Dieter Hecking. Was someone ahead of their time in terms of understanding the game?

Broich: They were all modern in their own way and had special hobbies that they valued. The coach who had the most lasting impact on me was Ange Postecoglou, under whom I worked in Australia. He had already understood the goal zone topic before it was such a big topic.

He just didn’t want us to shoot from distance or cross from the sidelines. He had identified precise interfaces through which we should invade. And the perfect goal was then played through the “Assist Zone” and crossed again in front of the goal. Long-range shots and crosses were just a means to lure the opponent out from behind. But it was always clear that this was the worst way to succeed.

Although I have to add that studies have shown that football-wise manageable teams should definitely use these means to increase the chance of success.

As a player, you had a very special reputation as a free spirit and a fine spirit – and you certainly cultivated it. As an active player, would you have liked to deal with today’s jumble of numbers?

Broich: I would rather place that with the trainers, scouts and analysts. As a player, video analysis has the greatest relevance. And of course it helps if certain topics are backed up by numbers. It sharpens my senses when I know, for example, that in 73 percent of all transition goals, at least two opponents are outplayed with the first pass. With this knowledge in my luggage, I might take even more risks the next time I win the ball instead of securing the ball first.

It is now almost seven years since Mehmet Scholl criticized the generation of “laptop trainers” – and this certainly affected the feeling of some fans for whom football has lost too much of its original charm. How did you perceive that?

Broich: I assume that this means that you only sit at the screen – i.e. work theoretically and there is a certain lack of practical relevance. I already understand something like that somewhere. But one must not understand this as exclusive. The magic lies in the combination of video analysis and experience. We should never overthink football unnecessarily and still try to penetrate it even better. And I think Mehmet Scholl and Co. will be there again.

How important is your experience as an ex-professional today for your work as an expert?

Broich: There is never anything like experience in the data and video images. If you can still understand exactly what certain pressure situations were like or how it feels to try certain passes, then you have a different feeling for what is happening. I guess that’s why I’m very lenient.

I found the game to be very challenging on that level. And I don’t even want to know what it’s like these days. The game keeps getting faster and more ruthless. Mistakes are punished coldly, especially in the Champions League. And that’s where it helps if you never completely discard this player perspective.

