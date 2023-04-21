NDR-Sport: What speaks for HSV, what for FC St. Pauli?

Status: 04/21/2023 08:45 a.m

The 109th Hamburg derby between HSV and FC St. Pauli tonight (6.30 p.m., in the live center on >) is about prestige, as always – but also about important points in the fight for promotion. But who has the better cards in the second division duel? The NDR club reporters Lars levelow and Matthias Dröge with assessments.

That speaks for HSV (Larspegelow):

57,000 fans in the Volksparkstadion – I think that’s a big advantage for HSV. More than 50,000 of their own fans who want two things: finally celebrate a derby win again, and above all – get St. Pauli out of the promotion race. HSV still has a six-point lead over their local rivals. If HSV loses, that’s not good, but coach Tim Walter’s team is still third. But if St. Pauli loses, then the season is over for the brown and white team despite an unbelievable race to catch up. In this respect, there is also a lot at stake for coach Fabian Hürzeler’s team.

The return of two regular players can also be extremely good for HSV. Jonas Meffert and Moritz Heyer are fit again, which is why the first eleven of HSV are extremely strong. The many fluctuating performances of the past few weeks are also due to the fact that there have been major personnel problems – especially in defence.

HSV-Reporter Lars Pegelow.

Sure, HSV has lost its momentum and security from the first half of the season, but last season the team under Walter made a final spurt that nobody expected. So: This story, HSV always collapses – it’s not entirely true.

I can imagine that it will be a tight city derby. But what Eintracht Braunschweig did last Sunday, I have every confidence in HSV.

That speaks for FC St. Pauli (Matthias Dröge):

St. Pauli has no pressure. And despite the first and at the same time surprising defeat this year against Braunschweig, there is no fear of a drop in tension. The Hamburg city derby comes at exactly the right time. St. Pauli knows how to survive in the Volksparkstadion. The Brown and Whites have only lost one of the four away derbies since HSV were relegated five years ago.

The strong defense also speaks for the guests. Only five goals in eleven games in the second half of the season are the best in the league. The defense of Jakov Medic and new signing Karol Mets is solid, should the injured Eric Smith play and complete the back three it would only be stronger.

St. Pauli has a lot of positive derby experience. Coach Fabian Hürzeler has been there in five explosive city duels. As assistant to former head coach and fan favorite Timo Schultz, his record is positive with three wins, one draw and one loss. He should have learned what words to say to the team in the dressing room in order to be able to celebrate as a derby winner after 90 intense minutes. Above all, the 3-0 in the first leg was the bright spot in an otherwise dark first series.

St. Pauli reporter Matthias Dröge.

St. Pauli doesn’t really have anything to lose in this city duel, but they can gain a lot. This free play should help to further polish the positive derby balance. HSV is also ailing: In the second half of the season, it won only half as many games as St. Pauli, and most recently lost to a strong promoted team in Kaiserslautern.

This topic in the program:

sports club | 23.04.2023 | 10:50 p.m