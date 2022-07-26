Home Sports ‘Ndrangheta and entrepreneurs, 12 arrests in Reggio Calabria. Seized 32 million euros
'Ndrangheta and entrepreneurs, 12 arrests in Reggio Calabria. Seized 32 million euros

‘Ndrangheta and entrepreneurs, 12 arrests in Reggio Calabria. Seized 32 million euros

Reggio Calabria, 26 July 2022 – A partnership between entrepreneurs and ‘Ndrangheta which favored the infiltration of gangs in the construction sector and large food distribution. The blitz in Reggio Calabria this morning: twelve people, including alleged affiliates of local ‘ndrine and colluding entrepreneurs, were arrested by men of the Dia and the Guardia di Finanza. The “Planning” operation started under the direction of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate, directed by Giovanni Bombardieri, as part of the investigation into the De Stefano clan of ‘Ndrangheta. Arrests and searches were also carried out in Lombardy, Abruzzo and Lazio.

The 12 people arrested, 8 transferred to prison and 4 under house arrest, are seriously suspected, for various reasons, of mafia associationexternal competition, criminal association, use of money of illicit origin, self-laundering, fraudulent transfer of values, all aggravated by mafia methods.

Seized 32 million euros28 companies, of which one with registered office in Slovenia and one with registered office in Romania, 27 real estate units and company shares.

