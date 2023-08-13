Home » Neal Maupay: Everton condemn social media abuse of striker
Neal Maupay: Everton condemn social media abuse of striker

Neal Maupay: Everton condemn social media abuse of striker

Neal Maupay joined Everton from Brighton last summer

Everton have condemned the social media abuse suffered by striker Neal Maupay following Saturday’s Premier League defeat by Fulham at Goodison Park.

Maupay missed several chances in the 1-0 loss and later posted a screenshot of the abuse he received on Instagram.

“This is what I get for not scoring. No one should ever deal with this,” he wrote.

“We stand firmly against such behaviour and are investigating the accounts that have targeted Neal,” said Everton.

Visitors Fulham added their support for the player, saying: “We stand with Neal Maupay and support Everton’s message to report, condemn and highlight such abuse.”

Asked about Maupay’s performance after the game, Dyche told BBC Sport: “I want all players to get in the right areas and Neal did. You have to keep getting there to score goals.

“Eventually, if you create that many chances and keep doing it relentlessly, you will score goals and win games. That is what I have learned in my life in football.”

Maupay added in his social media post: “Gutted about the result today, we tried our best it wasn’t enough.”

And team-mate Idrissa Gueye posted a message of support for Maupay, saying: “We win together and lose together. We all know the hard worker that you are.”

Everton added:external-link “Everton Football Club condemns all forms of personal abuse directed towards our players and their families or any club staff on social media.

“We encourage anyone using these platforms to report, condemn and highlight any such abuse to the social media platforms on which it appears.

“Discrimination and hate has no place in our game.”

