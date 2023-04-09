[Netease Sports News]Beijing News At 8 o’clock on April 9th, the 2023 Beijing City Sub-center Marathon started at the Sikong Branch Office Street in Tongzhou District. Nearly 10,000 runners from home and abroad participated. In the end, Kenya’s Giroui won the men’s championship with a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 30 seconds. In the women’s group, Chinese player Zhao Yaxin won the championship with a time of 2 hours, 55 minutes and 09 seconds.

This competition is the first full marathon held in Beijing this year. The competition is jointly sponsored by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, the People’s Government of Tongzhou District, and Beijing State-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd., and the Chinese Athletics Association provides certification. Leaders from Tongzhou District, Bank of Beijing, Beijing Sports Bureau and Olympic champion Wang Liping attended the starting ceremony and fired guns for the start of the race.

After fierce competition, Kenyan players Giroui and Marley Tim won the men’s championship and third place respectively, and Chinese player Li Yan won the runner-up in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 25 seconds. “This is the first time for me to participate in the Beijing City Sub-center Marathon. The environment and atmosphere are very good, and the event service guarantee is particularly warm, which helped me achieve satisfactory results.” Li Yan said.

The starting point of this year’s competition is in front of the Ran Dengta Scenic Spot in the North District of the Grand Canal Cultural Tourism Scenic Spot, and the end point is the Canal Olympic Sports Park in the Central District of the Grand Canal Cultural Tourism Scenic Spot. Tonghui River, Yunchaojian River, Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, City Green Heart Park, Grand Canal Forest Park, Canal Olympic Sports Park and other core attractions.

Nearly 10,000 contestants from 12 countries including Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Kenya, and Ethiopia, as well as Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan participated in this competition. The guest Wang Liping said in an interview: “I am very excited and excited to participate in the Grand Canal with thousands of runners today. I hope everyone can enjoy the happiness brought by the marathon under the premise of safety.”

A total of 220 referees participated in the event organization, 2,800 security personnel participated in the event guarantee, and the organizing committee also recruited 2,460 volunteers. During the competition, a total of 17 medical aid stations, 34 120 ambulances and nearly 100 AED equipment were set up on site. The safety of the players is escorted.