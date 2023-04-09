Nearly 3,000 people visited Fuyang Aquatic Center on the closing weekend of the National Canoe Slalom Spring Championship

On April 9th, the 2023 National Kayak Slalom Spring Championship of “Charm of Hangzhou” came to a successful conclusion. The wonderful event also attracted nearly 3,000 people to Fuyang Water Sports Center in two days on weekends to experience the thrill of the slalom event at close range. Speed ​​and passion, and the venue operation team will continue to do a good job in service guarantee.

More exciting events to watch

Zhejiang team won the only gold medal

The weather on the weekend was fine. Compared with the preliminaries, the performances of the athletes in the semi-finals and finals were more exciting. When the professional commentator described the athletes passing through the water gate, the word “silky” blurted out, and the audience immediately responded with warm applause. Every athlete has a different way of passing the goal, and the game process is full of uncertainties, which also makes the game full of highlights.

The teenager Duan Xinyu won the championship in the men’s single kayak competition in Group B. This is also the first and only gold medal for the Zhejiang team in this competition. Huang Xiaoyang, the coach of the Zhejiang team, said that Duan Xinyu’s victory has brought great encouragement to the team. There are more audiences than the previous two days, and the atmosphere is more enthusiastic. It is very important to mobilize the players’ emotions and stimulate the potential of the players.

Another guy from the Zhejiang team, Ji Junyu, won the silver and bronze medals in Group B rowing team and individual events, and he felt a little regretful about missing the championship. “There were some mistakes in the finals, hesitation in the selection of the route, and some time wasted.” Ji Junyu said that he met many masters in this competition, and he needs to continue to strengthen training and work hard towards a higher goal.

The top three teams with total points in this competition are Sichuan Team, Guangdong Team and Fujian Team. The Zhejiang team and the Fujian team won the honor of the Moral Fashion Award.

Intimate service guarantee

The stadium has become a check-in point for parent-child travel

The auditorium on the weekend was obviously quite lively. Nearly 3,000 people watched the game in two days. Fuyang Water Sports Center has also become a “check-in place” for parent-child travel. Most of the audience brought their children to experience the atmosphere of the Asian Games.

“I learned kayaking at school. This time I came to see the national competition and feel the demeanor of professional athletes.” Wang Haokai, a fifth-grade student of Hangzhou Olive Tree International School, watched the competition with his parents. They came from Linping early in the morning District rushed to Fuyang Water Sports Center. Wang Haokai practiced kayaking in still water. After watching the slalom event, he was very excited. “It is much more intense than still water. It tests the athletes’ all-round ability.” Wang’s father said that his family is looking forward to the Hangzhou Asian Games very much. At that time, you can grab tickets and watch the kayaking competition.

The venue also distributed customized drawing paper with the logo of “Fuyang Water Sports Center” printed on the small audience in the stands. Yang Siwen, administrative director of the audience service field of the operation team, said: “There are many children who come to watch the game. In order to enhance the sense of participation, we encourage Children use paintings to leave memories of the Asian Games.” According to her introduction, children can paint on the spot, or take them home for re-creation, as long as they are related to the Asian Games, and the completed paintings will be posted at the audience channel.

“The weather is fine and it is the weekend, and the flow of spectators is indeed as large as we expected.” Zhu Zhemin, director of the audience service field of the venue operation team, said that in order to allow the audience to watch the game safely and comfortably, the team has made full preparations and arranged 23 volunteers, distributed in three areas, perform their duties to provide high-quality services.