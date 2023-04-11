Carolina’s Czech forward Martin Nečas scored two assists in Monday’s NHL game in a 2-3 defeat in Ottawa. The Hurricanes did not score for the third time in a row and thus did not take advantage of the chance to secure first place in the Metropolitan Division. They are one point ahead of New Jersey and two ahead of the New York Rangers, who lost to Buffalo 2-3 after separate raids. Tomáš Hertl also assisted, whose San Jose lost to Winnipeg 2-6.

