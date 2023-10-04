Necaxa and Cruz Azul Set to Face Off in Critical Match in Apertura 2023

Necaxa and Cruz Azul will face each other in a crucial match on Matchday 11 of the Apertura 2023 in Mexican soccer. Both teams are currently in the lower positions in the table, but they are determined to start climbing the ranks in order to secure a spot in the next phase of the Liga MX.

The performance of both Necaxa and Cruz Azul in the tournament so far has been less than ideal. Necaxa has struggled to find consistent form, with results ranging from draws to losses in their previous matches. On the other hand, Cruz Azul has also faced difficulties, including losses to Atlas and Querétaro.

Fans eager to catch the much-anticipated game between Necaxa and Cruz Azul can tune in on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The match will be broadcasted on Afizzionados & ViX Premium, allowing fans to witness the action live from the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes.

As the teams prepare for this crucial showdown, both Necaxa and Cruz Azul will be aiming to secure a victory to boost their chances of advancing to the next phase of the Apertura 2023. With the pressure mounting, it remains to be seen which team will come out on top in this important clash.

In other news, there have been controversies surrounding former Monterrey manager Mohamed, who has been accused of betting against his former team, Rayados. Additionally, former FC Juárez soccer player Darwin Machís is currently awaiting the request of the Prosecutor’s Office in Spain, as jail time is being demanded for him.

