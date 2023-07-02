Home » Neck pain and sudden death. The famous bodybuilder died in the arms of his girlfriend
“We were cuddling in bed, he gave me the necklace he made for me, and suddenly it happened… It was all quick. Three days ago he said his neck was in excruciating pain. We didn’t really realize what it was until it wasn’t too late,” Lindner’s friend, Nicha, wrote on her Instagram. “If you knew him like I did, you know he was the most wonderful and worthy person in the world,” she added.

Lindner suffered from a rare disease called rippling muscle disease, which causes a chain reaction of muscle spasms and pain, stiffness and slow muscle relaxation. A few weeks ago he expressed his fear of death. “The heart is also a muscle and I’m most worried about having a severe muscle spasm and then a heart attack.”

Lindner’s death saddened many fans on social media. “I’m speechless. Rest in peace bro, you’ve inspired me in so many ways,” wrote one supporter. “A big guy with an even bigger heart. We’ll miss you,” commented another. “Still waiting for you to text me what time to meet at the gym. Rest in peace Jo,” added Lindner’s close friend and influencer Noel Deyzel.

