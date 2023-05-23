Neck pain on bike | Causes and solutions

Neck pain on a bike is there cross and delight of every cyclist, whatever type of bike you use. Alas, willy-nilly, that pain in the back of the neck and often affecting the shoulders and shoulder blades as well, it’s a bit the price to pay for the typical position assumed in the saddle, with the torso leaning forward and the gaze raised, with the hyperextension of the neck muscles, in order to be able to look at the road. And this regardless of whether you are riding a folding bike or a mountain bike with a flat handlebar.

What is cervicalgia

More correctly doctors talk about neck pain, i.e. the sensation of pain that arises at the height of the 7 small cervical bones which make up the section of the vertebral column closest to the skull and which allow the movement of the head. The causes of neck pain that affect many people can be the most diverse, but when it comes to neck pain while cycling, everything can be traced back to one macro-cause: the position in the saddle. Having said that, it may seem simple to solve and instead it can involve various adjustments or changes in the setup of the bike or to change one’s attitude, or posture, while pedaling. All of this clearly provided that there are no other problems or pathologies that only an orthopedic doctor can identify.

Drop, or saddle-handlebar height difference

On any road bike, gravel or MTB the saddle is higher than the handlebars, and this is called the saddle-to-handlebar drop. But if this difference is excessive it leads to tilting the torso forward too much and having to accentuate the stretch of the neck muscles in order to be able to look at the road ahead.

Normally a good setup on the saddle done by a biomechanic prevents this problem, but it often happens that those who do it themselves correctly adjust the height of the saddle but do not care about the drop. What to do then? Don’t lower the saddle but raise the handlebar positionusing shims under the stem (but pay attention to the manufacturer’s indications on the maximum rise that can be done) or in extreme cases turn the handlebar stem positively.

Reach, or saddle-handlebar distance

Another problem that arises from the saddle-handlebar relationship is the reach, i.e. the distance between the saddle and the handlebars (calculated as the horizontal distance between the stem and the saddle stem). An excessive reach is often sought for reasons of aerodynamics, but it involves squashing the torso and stretching the arms by excessively stiffening the neck muscles.

Also in this case the solution is to work on the stemshortening it in search of a position that does not block the arms too much and allows for a more comfortable position.

Position of the shift-brake levers

On road bikes and gravel bikes even the position of the shift-brake levers can lead to stiffening of the neck muscles and consequent pain in the cervical area. Especially when the levers are positioned too low, or in MTB they are rotated too low, you end up stretching your arms too much and suffering from neck and shoulder pain km after km.

This however is one of the simplest and most cost-free tricks that can be done to understand where neck pain on a bicycle comes from.

Speaking of handlebars and if you want to work a little on marginal gains against neck pain, you can also use a more padded handlebar tapewhich perhaps will make you lose some driving sensitivity (but perhaps only the PROs have this kind of sensitivity) but will certainly make you gain in terms of reducing the vibrations transferred to the arms and neck.

Frame geometry and size

Even too much geometry or an incorrect frame size can cause neck pain for those who ride a bike. And unfortunately these are not easily solved problems except by changing bikes.

As for geometry, they are thick the more competition models, with a lot of reach and little stack (ie the vertical distance between the bottom bracket and the height of the head tube) to force a more closed position, therefore more aerodynamic and biomechanically favorable, and to force the neck muscles. And the same “froggy” effect is unfortunately also obtained with frame sizes that are too small, which is too often solved by excessively raising the height of the saddle.

Wheels: rims and tyres

Even the wheels, in their combination of rims and tyres, can make the difference between stiffness, and therefore neck pain, or a more relaxed attitude on the saddle. After all it is precisely the wheels that absorb and discharge all the vibrations of the bottom on which you pedal, and there is no doubt that there are rims and tires that do it more, and others that do it less. In general, the wider the internal channel of the rim, and the higher the tire section, the less there will be transfer of vibrations to the frame and therefore to the contact point of the hands.

Pedaling too hard

Effort, fatigue, tiredness, sometimes even insecurity or real fear in traits that we are not technically able to deal with, can generate the fault of pedaling too stiffly. That is, muscularly contracted. And if the legs pedal and the torso moves, this rigidity is discharged entirely on the arms, shoulders and finally on the neck. There’s no secret: you have to pedal, and learn to do it more and more smoothly as your physical condition improves.

READ ALSO: Bicycle neck pain: why it comes and how to solve it

Advertising