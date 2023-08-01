Home » Nedomlel is getting used to the environment and the dialect in Třinec. I don’t really understand the locals yet, he laughs
Nedomlel is getting used to the environment and the dialect in Třinec. I don't really understand the locals yet, he laughs

Nedomlel is getting used to the environment and the dialect in Třinec. I don't really understand the locals yet, he laughs

Hockey defender Richard Nedomlel will try his fifth extra-league address. But for the first time in his career, he moved to the eastern bank of the Morava River. He will defend the red colors of the five-time Czech champions from Třinec, where the native of Jablonec nad Nisou comes after an engagement in Liberec. “There was probably not much hesitation about the offer of a team that won four championships in a row. Everyone knows how good Třinec is, how well he plays. It’s a new motivation for me and a move somewhere further,” confides the 30-year-old defender, who also played in the extra league for Sparta, Mladá Boleslav and Hradec Králové.

