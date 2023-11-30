Negotiations progress between Padres and Yankees for Juan Soto (report)

Trade talks between the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres are heating up in regards to outfielder Juan José Soto. According to a report from Andy Martino of SNY, both teams have exchanged names of potential players that could be involved in the trade, although there is no agreement imminent at this time.

Martino also reported that the Padres are still in the early stages of determining what to do with Soto, who could potentially enter free agency after the 2024 season. While specific names were not mentioned, the Padres are reportedly looking for top prospects and rookies, such as Jasson Dominguez and Anthony Volpe, as well as Major League arms including Michael King and Clarke Schmidt.

MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman echoed similar sentiments, stating that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants, and New York Mets are the most likely destinations for the 25-year-old slugger. Heyman reported, “[The Padres] are talking to several teams now and including names. They’re going too deep to back down now, so I think (Soto) will be traded.”

As trade discussions continue to progress, it remains to be seen where Juan José Soto will end up, but it is clear that there is significant interest from multiple teams in acquiring the talented outfielder.

