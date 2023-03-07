If the three-year prescription did not give the possibility to the Spanish sports authorities to take up the Negreira file, the “ordinary” justice could decide to do so. Opened in May 2022, the investigation made it possible, according to the daily “El Pais”, to reach a conclusion on the part of the Spanish public prosecutor against FC Barcelona, but also against the former president of the club, Josep Maria Bartomeu. .
Accused of having paid from 2001 to 2018 around 6.6 million euros to José Maria Enriquez Negreira through his company Dasnil, the Catalan club could be accused of continuing commercial corruption, including the crime of fraud in the sports field. Bartomeu, president of Barça from 2014 to 2020, would also be in the eye of the storm, not benefiting, like his predecessors, from the prescription.
The conclusions of the prosecution are now in the hands of a judge who will decide in the coming days whether to take action against FC Barcelona and its former manager.
Laporta denies
Asked about this affair at a public event this Tuesday noon, the current president Joan Laporta reaffirmed the innocence of the club, as he celebrates the two years of his return to the head of the Blaugranas: “Barca have never bought a referee or tried to do so. »
Laporta, who said last week that he had proof of the work provided by Negreira involving in particular observation services for young players, will give a press conference shortly to explain.