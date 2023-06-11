NELLI KIM, THE GREAT RIVAL OF COMANECI WHO WON 5 GOLD AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

On July 29, 1957, a certain Nelli Kim was born in Simkent, in today’s Kazakhstan but at the time under the hammer-and-sickle flag of the Soviet Union.. From her facial features and surname it is clear that the girl has oriental blood in her veins, if it is true that her mother is Tatar and her father is Korean, and if from an early age she approaches the practice of gymnastics, she excels in the difficulty of the exercises proposed and in technical expertise, which will make her one of the strongest and most successful athletes in history during her career.

Its undoubted qualities, which allow her to rival the Romanian champion Nadia Comaneciare partially overshadowed at home by the popularity of the “divina“Lyudmila Tourischeva e di Olga Korbut, starting his international career as a member of the Soviet team that won the team gold at the 1974 World Championships in Varna. As we’ll see, adding bronze to the beamwill be just the beginning of a congruous collection of precious metals.

After having triumphed in the floor exercise and having also won the silver in the individual competition and the beam and the bronze in the vault and the parallel bars at the European Championships in Skien in 1975, on the occasion of the 1976 Montreal Olympics, which celebrate Comaneci’s greatness, Kim is her bitterest rival, capable of undermining her gold in the individual general competition, in which she wins silver with 78.675 points compared to 79.375 of the Romanian, for later get on the top step of the podium with the Soviet training in the team competition and share the victories in the individual specialties with the Romanian, with Comaneci to win gold on beam and uneven bars, while Kim makes her body tests free and vaultingraces in which it becomes the second gymnast in history to achieve the score of tena feat achieved a few minutes after a similar score had been obtained by Nadia, also resulting in the first gymnast to perform a double harvest on the floor exercise.

With the withdrawal from the international scene of Tourischeva and Korbut, Kim, who in the meantime at the European Championships in Prague in 1977 she won a gold on vault, a silver on beam and two bronzes in the floor exercise and in the individual competitionis the protagonist – together with compatriot Elena Mukhina – of world championship in Strasbourg in 1978, where, in addition to team gold, he still asserts himself on vault and floor exercise (although on an equal footing with Mukhina), failing by just 0.15 cents of a point (78.725 to 78.575) than her compatriot’s success in the individual open competition.

The following year, on the occasion of the World Championships in Fort Worth in 1979, in the United States, Kim conquers 5 medals out of the six available, but, curiously, in addition to bronze on vault and silver in the team competition, floor exercise and beam, this time she manages to excel in the individual general competition with 78.650 points, ahead of East German Maxi Gnauck with 78.375.

Promoted to captain of the Soviet formation on the occasion of At the 1980 Moscow home Olympics, Kim contributes to the victory in the team competition and shares the top step of the podium in the floor exercise with Comaneci, truly the best way to conclude an excellent career.

And could it be otherwise? The N factor (Nadia and Nelli) of artistic gymnastics…