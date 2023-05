Nelly Attar has made it to the two highest peaks in the world. At the beginning of the way from the desert to the 8000m stands fear.

3 a.m. at 8,611 meters above sea level: Nelly Attar on the summit of K 2. Terray Sylvester

In July 2022, Nelly Attar climbs the south-east face of K 2. She is hanging on the rope, with an abyss behind her. It’s pitch black, Attar can only see as far as the cone of light from the headlamp can reach. For safety reasons, it rises at night. Then the risk of falling rocks and avalanches is at its lowest.