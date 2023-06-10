Home » Nelly Attar was the first Arab to climb the K2-NZZ Akzent
Nelly Attar was the first Arab to climb the K2

Nelly Attar was the first Arab to climb the K2

Nelly Attar has made it to the two highest peaks in the world. At the beginning of the way from the desert to the 8000m stands fear.

In this podcast episode:

Panic attacks were the beginning of Nelly Attar’s mountaineering career. When she was studying in Beirut, she often couldn’t leave the house. She felt lost and missed the close family life she knew from her youth in Saudi Arabia. Attar fought this with sport; went to the gym, went for hikes, jogged. Soon she increased the workload – finally the first marathon. Attar has overcome the panic attacks with it. The fear stayed. But today she is welcome. Nelly Attar even needs them for mountaineering: “It helps to stay focused.” Christof Krapf and Matthias Venetz describe the ascent of the Arab mountaineer in the new episode of “NZZ Akzent – die Reading”.

All episodes of “NZZ Akzent” can be found in this overview.

