Nelson Deossa arrives in Mexico through the front door: official signing

Pachuca Signs Colombian Midfielder Nelson Deossa for Clausura 2024 Tournament

Pachuca, the Mexican soccer team, has officially presented their new reinforcement for the upcoming Clausura 2024 tournament. The team announced the signing of Colombian midfielder Nelson Deossa, who is expected to bring a lot of magic to the field.

At only 23 years old, Deossa is gearing up for his second experience abroad as a professional footballer. The announcement was made by Pachuca on their social media platforms on Friday, December 29. Deossa joins Pachuca from Atlético Nacional, where he has had a successful stint, winning the Super League and the Colombia Cup. During his time with Atlético Nacional, Deossa played 50 games, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

Prior to his time with Atlético Nacional, Deossa also played for Junio de Barranquilla and Atlético Huila in his home country of Colombia. He also had a stint with Estudiantes de La Plata, a renowned team in Argentine football.

Pachuca’s head coach, Guillermo Almaraz, expressed his hope that Deossa’s addition to the team will boost their offensive power. The team struggled to score goals in the previous tournament, only managing to score 16 goals in 17 games and finishing in eleventh place, missing out on the final phase.

With Deossa now on board, Pachuca aims to improve their performance in the upcoming Clausura 2024 tournament. The Colombian midfielder’s arrival has generated a lot of excitement among the team’s fans, who are eager to see him in action on the field.