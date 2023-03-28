Home Sports Nelson Piquet sentenced for racist remarks about Hamilton: he will have to pay a fine
Five millions Of real Brazilians: this is the sum that Nelson Piquet was ordered to pay for the racist and homophobic comments are Lewis Hamilton, the equivalent of about 800 thousand euros. The Brazilian three times Formula 1 world champion, speaking of an episode that took place during the British GP of 2021, had accused Hamilton of deliberately ousting Max Verstappenrival of Red Bull, saying: “The neg***to he positioned the car so that Verstappen couldn’t swerve.” In another interview, Piquet had also used a homophobic term to comment on Hamilton’s own defeat against Nico Rosbergat the time a teammate of the English driver.

To the harsh condemnation of Formula 1, who called the racist words “unacceptable” and without “any justification”, deeds followed. Accusations against Piquet were brought by four human rights groups, including the National LGBT+ Alliance brasilianawho wanted Piquet to pay 10 million Brazilian reals for moral damage. A Brazilian court ruled Friday that Piquet will have to pay half, with the judge Pedro Matos de Arrudo who said the amount of compensation was set “so that, as a society, we can one day be free from the pernicious acts of racism and homophobia”.

Hamilton himself had expressed himself at the time in similar tones, defining Piquet’s comment as the result of “archaic mentality they have to change and they have no place in our sport.” For his part, Piquet apologized for his “reckless” remark, but also argued that the term he had used “has been widely and historically used colloquially in Brazilian Portuguese as a synonym for ‘boy’ or ‘person’ and not it was never intended to offend.”

