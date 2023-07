The two Austrian golfers Lukas Nemecz and Maximilian Steinlechner didn’t make the cut at the World Tour tournament in Farsö/Denmark.

Steinlechner had botched Thursday’s fourth World Tour appearance with 78 strokes (eight over par), but redeemed himself on Friday with a strong round of 65 (five under par). In 82nd place, he was two shots short of qualifying for the weekend. Nemecz played a round of 73 (three over par) and was eliminated in 91st.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook