Lukas Nemecz slipped back to shared 50th place at the World Tour tournament in Munich on Saturday. The Styrian played a 72 in the third round and thus par. On Friday he scored a 71.

The Dutchman Joost Luiten was in the lead before the final day of the tournament, which was endowed with two million dollars (around 1.8 million euros), with a total of 14 strokes under par.

