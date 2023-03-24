Home Sports Nemecz misses a cut in South Africa
Sports

Nemecz misses a cut in South Africa

by admin
Nemecz misses a cut in South Africa

Professional golfer Lukas Nemecz missed the jump into the prize money weekend at the World Tour tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Styrian played a par round on Friday after a mixed performance with four birdies and four bogeys. With a total of 142 strokes (two under par), the 33-year-old only came in 108th, staying well above the cut line.

For Sepp Straka, Thursday’s end at the World Golf Championships in match-play format was a certainty after the second defeat. The 29-year-old Austrian also lost to Davis Thompson (USA) by four and three in Austin (US state of Texas) and before his last game in the group of four he can no longer achieve first place, which is necessary for promotion.

Matthias Schwab found himself tied for 26th place shortly before the end of the round at the PGA Tour tournament in Puntacana (Dominican Republic). The 28-year-old played a 71 at the start on the par 72 course.

See also  There is a hint of Canavese in the great tale of Luna Rossa

You may also like

NBA standings, it’s postseason sprints. What a crowd...

to everyone’s surprise, Bayern Munich oust their coach,...

Juventus, Arthur and Alex Sandro Brazilian thorns from...

Pilsen will lose the future best back in...

opening note is missing and forgets the words-...

national network – Tiscali Sport

Formula 1, what happens behind the scenes: the...

The pure local lineup of the national football...

with Mike Maignan, a new era opens for...

Campobasso-Formia: qualification for one, victory for both

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy