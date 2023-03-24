Professional golfer Lukas Nemecz missed the jump into the prize money weekend at the World Tour tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Styrian played a par round on Friday after a mixed performance with four birdies and four bogeys. With a total of 142 strokes (two under par), the 33-year-old only came in 108th, staying well above the cut line.

For Sepp Straka, Thursday’s end at the World Golf Championships in match-play format was a certainty after the second defeat. The 29-year-old Austrian also lost to Davis Thompson (USA) by four and three in Austin (US state of Texas) and before his last game in the group of four he can no longer achieve first place, which is necessary for promotion.

Matthias Schwab found himself tied for 26th place shortly before the end of the round at the PGA Tour tournament in Puntacana (Dominican Republic). The 28-year-old played a 71 at the start on the par 72 course.