The hockey players of CSKA Moscow already went out to skate in jerseys with the capital letter “Z” on the shoulders, which has been used since the beginning of the invasion as a symbol of the celebration of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But that was not all.

The club explained on the Russian social network Telegram that this time it is a special tribute to the Espanola unit, which is recruited, among others, from the ranks of ultra-right football hooligans openly advocating neo-Nazism. Prominent members of this group include, for example, MMA fighter Mikhail Turkanov, who often proudly takes pictures of himself with tattooed swastikas.

You want to see a real nazi? There you go: Michail “Pitbull” Turkanov, Russian neonazi and MMA fighter, recently received “Bravery Medal”. So, it’s time to denzify Russia, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/3OGWYYVtU9 — Borchu (@PuszekMyszynski) February 14, 2023

“Today was a special skating session. We dedicated it to the fallen fighters of the Espanola military organization, who selflessly defend our native land at the most difficult parts of the front, where they risk their health and lives,” CSKA paid tribute to the occupiers murdering in the neighboring country.

“Let’s all stand up and applaud our warriors from Espanol. They are real patriots and heroes of Russia,” the club continued to celebrate the extremists who were supposed to be involved in the devastation of Ukraine around Vuhledar.

The Czech Republic caused a stir in February when former Czech international Dmitrij Yaškin took part in the celebrations of the Russian army on the so-called Defenders of the Fatherland Day. This was still a celebration of the regular Russian army with references to its predecessor, the Red Army. Now, however, the volunteers from the ranks of the extremists were being praised.

The Swede Fredrik Claesson was the only foreigner involved in this disgrace apart from “Kazakhstan” Darren Dietz, which understandably did not escape attention in his homeland. However, the agent defended him, saying that the 30-year-old defender just wants to play in the best club in Europe.

“I haven’t seen the jerseys (with the letter Z). But it is an army club after all. This has been the case since the beginning of CSKA’s history. It is the biggest club in Europe. No one else even comes close. From a sporting point of view, the club is incredible,” Claesson’s agent Aljoša Pilko explained to the Swedish newspaper Expressen.

