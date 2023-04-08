Of Sports editorial team

The sports director returns to talking about the medicines he took in his career as a footballer: «In my day I used them indiscriminately, today the players have changed. Without football? I lose a share of life”

Walter Sabatini come back to the controversy about the doping to football players, as he had already done after the early deaths of Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic. Or rather: it doesn’t talk about doping, but gods drugs which were administered to athletes during the years of his career, the seventies and eighties (and beyond). in January, when Dino Baggio had told of “certain supplements”, the former manager of Salernitana had replied: “We don’t bring in Vialli, but there has been a very long death of players: the doctors gave you injections and you didn’t know what they injected you.”

The former midfielder (from Perugia and Rome among others) tells it in an interview with Sheet: «I’m not talking about doping, because I have no clues and, much less, evidence of doping effects. I know, however, that there was a use of drugs so to speak cheerful. The drugs were many and frequent. We were given them during the week and before the game. There was a indiscriminate use of drugs and I can say it with full knowledge of the facts because in the years between the seventies and eighties I played. The cadence of administrations era daily. The neoton, cardiotonics and what doctors called tonics. There was everything.”

A phenomenon which, however, should have decreased at least today, he specifies: «Footballers have changed. Today, unlike in the past, they know how to protect themselves. No current footballer takes an intramuscular injection lightly. They want to know everything about the drug in advance and very often, despite every explanation and reassurance, it still fails ». Sabatini assures that the athletes “have another conscience, other scruples and, let’s face it, another culture”. See also Juve-Atalanta, Allegri: "As if they had taken away what they did from the boys"

Sabatini is now at a standstill: after his experience as sporting director with the Salernitana, last summer – two weeks after the feat of salvation – a sensational break came due to the differences with the president Danilo Iervolino. The 67-year-old manager had been stopped over the issue of commissions from Lassana Coulibaly’s agent. He now admits: staying out of football «is very hard. It’s like a share of my life has been taken from me, but I’ll be back soon. If it’s not possible as sports director, I’ll invent a new job.”