After Sunday’s opening draw, Ting Li-zhen had the advantage of the white pieces today, who surprised the opponent with a non-standard continuation in the fourth move. However, Něpomňaščij coped with the news, soon took the initiative and ended the game relatively soon. Even so, he improved the positive balance from mutual duels in classical chess (four wins, two defeats, nine draws).

The 32-year-old Nepomnaschy, who plays under the neutral flag of the International Chess Federation FIDE due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, scored his first win in the 13th game of the world champion matches. Two years ago, he played only seven draws with long-time champion and world number one Magnus Carlsen and lost 3.5:7.5. But the phenomenal Norwegian decided not to defend the title again.