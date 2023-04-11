Home Sports Nepomnaschy defeated Ting Li-zhen to take the lead in the chess title match
After Sunday’s opening draw, Ting Li-zhen had the advantage of the white pieces today, who surprised the opponent with a non-standard continuation in the fourth move. However, Něpomňaščij coped with the news, soon took the initiative and ended the game relatively soon. Even so, he improved the positive balance from mutual duels in classical chess (four wins, two defeats, nine draws).

The 32-year-old Nepomnaschy, who plays under the neutral flag of the International Chess Federation FIDE due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, scored his first win in the 13th game of the world champion matches. Two years ago, he played only seven draws with long-time champion and world number one Magnus Carlsen and lost 3.5:7.5. But the phenomenal Norwegian decided not to defend the title again.

As in 2021, the match in Astana is scheduled for 14 games at a classic pace, but it can be decided earlier. In the event of a tie, a tie-break in accelerated chess will decide. The world champion will be crowned on April 30 at the latest.

