The Russian Jan Nepomnyashchi won the second game at the World Chess Championship against his Chinese opponent Ding Liren. In the Kazakh capital of Astana, Ding gave up on Monday after three and a half hours of play and 29 moves. Nepomnyashchi now leads by one point. The first duel ended in a draw, the third will take place on Wednesday.

IMAGO/SNA/Grigory Sysoev



14 games are played with a long thinking time. A win is worth one point, and a draw gives each player half a point. Whoever reaches 7.5 points first wins. In the event of a tie, the decision will be made in the tiebreak, which is scheduled for April 30th.