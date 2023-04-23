Home » Nepomnyashchi draws closer to world title
Nepomnyashchi draws closer to world title

Jan Nepomnyashchi still has his sights set on winning his first title at the World Chess Championship. The 32-year-old Russian and his Chinese opponent Ding Liren agreed on a draw in the tenth round in Astana on Sunday. The score is 5.5:4.5 and Nepomnyashchi are only two points away from victory.

“Overall I think it was a decent game for me,” said Nepomnyashchi after the game, and Ding said: “He defended quite well. So I didn’t have many chances in this game.” It was the third draw in a row and the fifth overall. Nepomnyashchi has won three times in the title fight, which is scheduled for a maximum of 14 games, Ding twice. The eleventh round continues on Monday.

A win is worth one point, and a draw gives each player half a point. Whoever reaches 7.5 points first wins. In the event of a tie, the tiebreak will be decided on April 30th. Nepomnyashchi had won the 2022 Candidates Tournament, Ding finished second. Because world champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway did not compete due to a lack of motivation, the two are playing for the world title.

