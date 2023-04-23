Nepomnyashchi draws closer to world title

Jan Nepomnyashchi still has his sights set on winning his first title at the World Chess Championship. The 32-year-old Russian and his Chinese opponent Ding Liren agreed on a draw in the tenth round in Astana on Sunday. The score is 5.5:4.5 and Nepomnyashchi are only two points away from victory.

“Overall I think it was a decent game for me,” said Nepomnyashchi after the game, and Ding said: “He defended quite well. So I didn’t have many chances in this game.” It was the third draw in a row and the fifth overall. Nepomnyashchi has won three times in the title fight, which is scheduled for a maximum of 14 games, Ding twice. The eleventh round continues on Monday.

A win is worth one point, and a draw gives each player half a point. Whoever reaches 7.5 points first wins. In the event of a tie, the tiebreak will be decided on April 30th. Nepomnyashchi had won the 2022 Candidates Tournament, Ding finished second. Because world champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway did not compete due to a lack of motivation, the two are playing for the world title.