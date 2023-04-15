Home » Nervous hunger: how to fight it | Sporteat
Nervous hunger: how to fight it

Nervous hunger: how to fight it

🤯 The secret to fighting #stress #hunger is to know its origin and act on the #hormones that trigger it by implementing a #strategy.

When we’re stressed, the body produces more cortisol. It is precisely this hormone that “suggests” to the body to replenish the stolen energy. And it is precisely this suggestion that makes us “hungry” for foods that trigger that circle of gratification and reward, such as those rich in sugars, saturated fats and starches rich in salt.

❓ How to break this addiction?

1️⃣ PLAN MEALS AND SNACKS, especially when you’re busy: you’ll keep blood sugar levels constant while reducing the risk of nervous hunger.

2 ️ ⃣ MOVE: movement thanks to muscle contraction allows the synthesis of hormones that temporarily extinguish hunger. Moving in the greenery will also help to calm the mind.

3️⃣ DON’T SKIP BREAKFAST! Start the day with a balanced meal: it allows you to recover the energies of the liver used during the night, avoiding their further consumption and thus activating satiety. Long periods of #fasting can increase cortisol levels.

4️⃣ DON’T TRUST COFFEE. When we’re stressed we throw ourselves on #coffee but the effect will only be short-lived and could contribute to even higher stress levels. Try replacing it with green tea, which contains lower levels of #caffeine and slower release.

Photo: Valentina Celeste for EnerZona

