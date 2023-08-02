Home » Nervousness, fatigue, fear, but progress. We were slapped before the semi-finals, the Czech 18 knows
Nervousness, fatigue, fear, but progress. We were slapped before the semi-finals, the Czech 18 knows

To miss out on progress to the semi-finals of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup under this constellation would be an incredible collapse for Czech hockey players under the age of 18. In the final match of Group A in Břeclav, they lost by five goals against Sweden. And it wasn’t that far, the Northerners burned several chances with which they could jump to a five-goal difference. The national team finally reduced to 2:4. “We’re in the top four, that’s a great feeling, but we’re moving on. We want to win a medal,” said the author of the second goal, Matěj Kubiesa.

