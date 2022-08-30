The Oltrepadani archers (with Mauro, Ralli and Travisani) are third placements also for Giulia Pesci, Gargioni and Carlo Pani

The archer from Voghera Mauro Nespoli won his second consecutive overall Italian title, beating his national team mate Massimiliano Mandia 6 – 4 in a heart-pounding final, which took place in front of the crowded public in the main square of Oderzo, Treviso.

Nespoli had started very well, but in the third set an arrow goes to the eight and made the team Olympian in London 2012 waver for a moment. Mandia takes charge, but the experience of Mauro, 35 years old, five Olympic Games behind him , comes out in the decisive moments and when the challenge starts to burn the Vogherese has hit two tens, one of which is straight while his opponent responded with two nines and had to bow to the best Italian archer.

In this way Mauro Nespoli won the fourth absolute tricolor of his career. The victory in the tricolor of Mauro Nespoli, which is the challenge that counts in the Olympic Games, is, among other things, the pair with that of the senior class won on the first day of the Italian championships. For Nespoli it is yet another excellent performance of a season that will end with the World Cup final in Mexico scheduled for October 16.

In addition to the two golds, Mauro Nespoli also won two team bronze medals. In the final of the absolute, which took place before the individual final, the blue led the Voghera Archers, his civil society, to the third step of the podium in the team competition. To support the individual silver medal archer at the Tokyo Games, the team from Voghera counted on Paolo Ralli and on the blue para archery Stefano Travisani. In the final, the three archers of president Lia Scupelli dominated the challengers of the Castenaso Archery Team (Musolesi, Bellè, Paris) 6 – 2. Giulia Pesci degli Arcieri Ardivestra from Pavia, blue for archery, measured herself against the normos and finished in twenty-sixth place in the class ranking of the senior compound specialty. In the Boys category Michele Gargioni, Cus Pavia, finished twenty-fourth while in the Allievi Carlo Pani, Arcieri Voghera, he concluded twenty-sixth. –